Ben Glynn: Ospreys sign lock from Harlequins to bolster squad

Lock Ben Glynn has represented England at Under-18 level

Ospreys have signed lock Ben Glynn from English Premiership side Harlequins to boost their second row options.

Glynn will offer much needed cover with Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Bradley Davies on Wales World Cup duty and Will Griffiths injured.

The 28-year-old, who can also play in the back row, has also played for Bristol.

"He offers us an immediate option in a position of critical need," Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke said.

"In the short time he has been with the squad he has fitted in brilliantly and already he has shown the potential he possesses."

Glynn said: "I got a call on Monday evening, then came across for tin hat Tuesday, full contact training.

"It's been a bit whirlwind but I'm really enjoying it and they're a good bunch of lads here. I can't wait to get going now."