Australia v Uruguay: Jordan Petaia comes in for Wallabies

Petaia was included in Australia's squad despite suffering a foot injury earlier in the year that ruled him out of the Super Rugby season after just two games

Teenage wing Jordan Petaia will make his Australia debut as one of 12 changes to the Wallabies team for their Pool D meeting with Uruguay.

The 19-year-old had been due to make his debut against Italy in November, before injury intervened.

Elsewhere Kurtley Beale is back at full-back with Nic White preferred to Will Genia at scrum-half.

Uruguay, who lost to Georgia in their second match of the tournament after a shock win over Fiji, make nine changes.

Scrum-half Agustin Ormaechea, number eight Manuel Diana and wing Federico Favaro are among the new names in a side captained by centre Andres Vilaseca.

Australia celebrate beating New Zealand in Brisbane in 2017 - the first outing for their indigenous design shirt

Petaia will become the youngest player to have represented Australia at the tournament, beating the record set by Joe Roff, who was also 19 when he lined up against Canada in the 1995 tournament.

Australia will wear their indigenous-inspired shirt for the first time at the Rugby World Cup. The design, by artist Dennis Golding, has previously been seen in the victory over the All Blacks in 2017 and a loss against England in 2018.

"It's recognition of quite a few things regarding where we are moving as a society - it's quite exciting," said centre Matt Toomua.

"The make-up of the Wallabies team is a lot different culturally than it was 10 years ago. While it's just a different jersey, it means a lot to a lot of people back home."

Teams

Australia: Beale; Haylett-Petty, Kuridrani, To'omua, Petaia; Lealiifano, White; Slipper, Fainga'a, Alaalatoa, Simmons, Coleman, Salakaia-Loto, Hooper, Dempsey.

Replacements: Uelese, Kepu, Tupou, Arnold, Pocock, Genia, O'Connor, Ashley-Cooper

Uruguay: Silva, Favaro, Inciarte, Vilaseca, Freitas, Berchesi, A Ormaechea; Echeverria, Kessler, Arbelo, Lamanna, Leindekar, Ardao, JD Ormaechea, Diana

Replacements: Pujadas, Jaunsolo, Rombys, Dotti, Gaminara, Arata, Etcheverry, Della Corte

What they said

Australia coach Michael Cheika: "We wanted to pick a side more on the ball-carrying front, some bigger bodies in the back row.

"You wouldn't know that Jordan Petaia is a teenager, the way that he carries himself around the team. He's intelligent to talk to, understands his rugby, understands the game very well. He loves it too. You can see that he's loved it for a long time, and he's definitely ready for it."

Uruguay coach Esteban Meneses: "We're a very good team and we have very good players and they've shocked the world once - why not in again against Australia or Wales?"

Pre-match stats

Australia and Uruguay's only previous meeting in Test rugby history came at a Rugby World Cup - the Wallabies producing a 65-3 victory at the 2015 edition.

After losing 29-25 last time out against Wales at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Australia will be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats at the tournament for the first time since the 1987 campaign (against France and Wales).