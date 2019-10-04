Pro14: Fly-half Bill Johnston set for Ulster debut against Cheetahs

Fly-half Bill Johnston joined Ulster from Munster

Pro14: Cheetahs v Ulster Venue: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Sat, 5 Oct Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster FM and match report on the BBC Sport website.

Bill Johnston will make his Ulster debut against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

Fly-half Johnston, who joined the province from Munster in the summer, will partner John Cooney at half-back in the only change from Ulster's bonus-point win over Ospreys.

James Hume and Luke Marshall will continue their midfield partnership, with Craig Gilroy retaining his spot.

Rob Herring captains the side alongside Jack McGrath and Tom O'Toole in the front row.

Johnston joins fellow summer signing Matt Faddes in the team for the Pro14 clash in Bloemfontein, with the full-back having made his bow in the defeat of Ospreys.

Former Ulster favourite Ruan Pienaar, who spent seven years at the province, captains the Cheetahs.

This is the first of Ulster's double-header in South Africa, with a trip to Pretoria to face Southern Kings to come on 12 October.

Cheetahs: Nche, Dweba, De Jager, Manjezi, Steenkamp, Olivier, Pokomela, Venter, Pienaar (Capt), Schoeman, Volmink, Swanepoel, Van Rensburg, Small-Smith, Smith.

Replacements: R Venter, B Venter, Fouche, Du Preez, Koen, Wiese, Meyer, Fouche.

Ulster: Matt Faddes; Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, James Hume, Rob Lyttle; Bill Johnston, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring (Capt), Tom O'Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter, Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Greg Jones.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O'Sullivan, Ross Kane, Alan O'Connor, Clive Ross, David Shanahan, Michael Lowry, Louis Ludik.

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans (WRU), Griffon Colby (SARU)

TMO: Johan Greeff (SARU)