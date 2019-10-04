Pro14: Connacht v Benetton (Sat)

Peter Robb starts at centre for Connacht against Benetton

Pro14: Connacht v Benetton Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht coach Andy Friend has made three changes to his starting team as they chase a first Pro14 win of the season against Benetton in Galway.

Wing Darragh Leader, centre Peter Robb and number eight Paul Boyle come into the side following last week's opening day defeat by the Scarlets.

Sean Masterson, 21, is named among the replacements after impressing for the Connacht Eagles in the Celtic Cup.

The Academy player could make his senior debut if used off the bench.

Benetton lost at home to Leinster in their opening fixture of the campaign but will face a tough task at the Sportsground as Connacht have been defeated only once on their home patch in 2019.

Connacht have triumphed in their last four encounters with Benetton since the Italian side's single-point victory at Stadio Monigo in April 2016.

Connacht: T O'Halloran, D Leader, K Godwin, P Robb, M Healy, C Fitzgerald, C Blade, (1-8) P McAllister, T McCartney, F Bealham, G Thornbury, Q Roux, E Masterson, J Butler (Capt), P Boyle.

Replacements: S Delahunt, D Buckley, D Robertson-McCoy, U Dillane, S Masterson, K Marmion, T Farrell, S Fitzgerald.

Benetton: L Sperandio, L Sarto, J Riera, A Sgarbi, M Ioane, I Keatley, L Petrozzi, T Halafihi, G Pettinelli, M Lazzaroni, E Snyman, N Cannone, M Mancini Parri, T Baravalle, D Appiah

Replacements: E Makelara, C Traore, F Alongi, M Fuser, L Manni, C Trussardi, I McKinley, I Brex