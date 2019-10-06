Rugby World Cup 2019: Fiji to use 2007 win over Wales as 'reference point'

Final pool game victory saw Fiji make the 2007 Rugby World Cup quarter finals at Wales expense

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Date: Wed, 9 October Kick-off: 10:45 BST

Fiji coach John Mckee says he will use the 2007 World Cup win over Wales as a reference point head of the 2019 meeting in Japan in Oita on Wednesday.

Fiji dumped Wales out of the 2007 tournament with a shock 38-34 win in Nantes.

"We will use that as a reference point this week and that is one of the great Fijian performances," said McKee.

"History can inspire us but the result will be determined on how the players play in the game."

The defeat led to the departure of Gareth Jenkins as Wales head coach, with Warren Gatland taking over.

Wales have beaten Fiji in the following two World Cups under Gatland and are in control of Pool D in this tournament after victories against Georgia and Australia.

"There is a lot at stake for Wales and they want to finish top of the pool in their passage to the play-offs," said McKee.

"We know that Wales are a good side, coming off the Six Nations as champions, and what we have seen of them during the World Cup so far is that they are playing with a bit more of an expansive game.

"They are probably a little bit more dangerous in attack and we know what a good defensive side they are, so we are going to have to work very hard to put ourselves in a position to score points.

"It's a style of game that we know we can do well in and to beat Wales we will have to be absolutely on top of our game.

"Wales will want to finish top of the pool and will want to avoid England in the quarter-finals. All those things are irrelevant to us."

Fiji have experienced a mixed tournament with a gallant defeat against Australia followed by a shock loss against Uruguay and a convincing 45-10 win over Georgia.

In their final pool match, Fiji will look to cement third place in the group so they automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup in France.

"For us, it's an opportunity," said McKee.

"What we have to do is to build on the momentum that we have from the Georgia game.

"We know what a good team Wales are and what a challenge playing them will be. For the Flying Fijians it's an opportunity to show everyone what we're capable of.

"These boys are very proud of representing their country and want to put in a performance that makes the whole nation proud of this team."

McKee believes his side will benefit from having so many of the top players with club sides in France.

"That is one of the benefits of having so many of our players playing in Europe," said McKee.

"They are used to playing these guys either in domestic competition across Europe or the European competition.

"Our players are familiar with all the players in the Welsh line-up."

McKee will also have a reunion with fellow New Zealand coach Gatland.

"I first came across Warren when we were coaching overseas and he was coaching Ireland and I was at Clermont.

"I then went on to coach at Connacht and he left Ireland to coach Wasps, who we used to play in pre-season games.

"Our relationship goes back a long way and he has had an incredible tenure in Wales and you can see the consistency he has brought to the Welsh team and how they perform.

"They got to number one in the world rankings, which is an outstanding effort, so he will want to leave Wales on a high.

"We wish him all the best but hopefully we can upset his party in Oita."