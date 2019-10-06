Rugby World Cup: Italy props Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio handed three-game bans

The red card was the fourth already of this World Cup - the joint most ever in a single World Cup alongside 1995 and 1999 - while there was only one in 2015.

Italy props Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio have both been banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle in their 49-3 defeat by South Africa on Friday.

Lovetti was dismissed in the 42nd minute for his part in picking up the Springboks' Duane Vermeulen and dropping him headfirst to the floor.

Replacement prop Quaglio was cited for his involvement in the same tackle.

Italy coach Conor O'Shea described the tip-tackle as "crass stupidity", adding "it was just a stupid act".

At a disciplinary hearing in Tokyo, Lovotti admitted the act of foul play and accepted that it warranted a red card.

Quaglio accepted he had committed an act of foul play but denied it met the red card threshold.

Italy need to beat two-time defending champions New Zealand in their final Pool B game on Saturday to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages.