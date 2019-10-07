Rugby World Cup 2019: Ross Moriarty and James Davies in back row to face Fiji
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales have made two back-row changes for the World Cup game against Fiji with James Davies and Ross Moriarty both starting.
Davies replaces the rested Justin Tipuric while number eight Moriarty comes for Aaron Wainwright with Josh Navidi switching to flanker.
Fly-half Dan Biggar is selected after being passed fit after suffering a head injury in the victory against Australia.
More to follow