Rugby World Cup: England's Billy Vunipola being monitored over ankle knock

Billy Vunipola needed treatment before being withdrawn from England's win over Argentina

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Billy Vunipola must wait another day to find out the full extent of his ankle injury, with England saying they will not take any risks over his fitness.

The number eight was withdrawn at half-time in the crushing 39-10 win over Argentina after feeling a "twinge".

Mark Wilson is primed to replace Vunipola in the decider against France.

"If it's not right for him to play, then we have a squad of 31 and we have really good players in that position," assistant coach Neal Hatley said.

"Billy is getting looked at today and we will have a much clearer picture tomorrow [Tuesday]."

Vunipola has started all of England's recent games, with head coach Eddie Jones insisting he benefits game-time rather than being rotated.

"It's a little bump [on the ankle]," Hatley added.

"He's walking around and is in good spirits. We'll give it time to settle and will plan appropriately.

"It's not worth risking anyone. Tom Curry has slotted in at eight. [Mark] Wilson played the whole of the autumn for us and did a really good job."

Meanwhile, captain Owen Farrell is showing no delayed ill-effects after being smashed high by Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini, who was sent off for the dangerous challenge.

Farrell trained fully on Monday in Tokyo and is set to again lead the side against the French in Yokohama on Saturday.

Prop Joe Marler is being monitored with a minor back niggle.