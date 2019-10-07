Typhoon Hagibis:: World Rugby monitoring storm which could end Ireland's World Cup hopes

Ireland's World Cup campaign may be affected by Typhoon Hagibis

World Rugby are monitoring the development of a typhoon which could impact Ireland's final Pool A game against Samoa on Saturday,

Typhoon Hagibis is on course to hit Fukuoka on Japan's south-west coast by the weekend, however there is still no certainty as to what path it will take.

In the event of a cancelled match both teams would be awarded two points with the contest being scored as a 0-0 draw.

Such a scenario could end Ireland's quarter-final hopes.

Joe Schmidt's side likely need a victory to secure their place in the last eight.

"It is still too early to determine what, if any, impact there will be on match or training activities," said a World Rugby statement on Monday.

"But we will provide an update later today."

Earlier in the tournament a typhoon heading for Japan caused World Rugby organisers to issue an extreme weather warning and close fanzones in Fukuoka and Kumamoto as a precaution, although no matches were affected.

Any win over Samoa would take Ireland through to the quarter-finals even if Scotland were to secure the maximum 10 points from their two remaining fixtures against Russia and Japan.

Should the Six Nations rivals finish the group level on points, Ireland would advance via the head-to-head rule having won the contest between the two in Yokohama.

Meanwhile Japan remain in pole position to top the group, something they will do as long as they avoid defeat by Scotland on Sunday.