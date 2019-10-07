Rugby World Cup: Argentina's Tomas Lavanini given four-match ban for Owen Farrell tackle

Tomas Lavanini knew his World Cup was over after he was sent off for the tackle on Farrell

Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini has been given a four-match for a high tackle on England captain Owen Farrell at the Rugby World Cup.

Lavanini was shown a red card in the 18th minute of the Pumas' 39-10 defeat, which ended their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old, the most sin-binned player in Argentina's history, admitted committing an act of foul play.

Lavanini will miss the Pumas' final Pool C game against USA on Wednesday.

The lock is set to join his new team-mates at Premiership club Leicester after the tournament, and he will miss his first three matches with the Tigers.

Lavanini can return to action on 1 November, so he will be eligible for Leicester's Premiership game with Gloucester at Welford Road the day after.

He becomes the eighth player to be suspended at the World Cup for dangerous tackles, the subject of a major crackdown by governing body World Rugby as it seeks to reduce impacts to the head.