Cornish Pirates ready for league after impressive Championship Cup win

Alex O'Meara has scored six tries in two Championship Cup matches this season

Cornish Pirates director of rugby Chris Stirling praised his side's "polished performance" after their 42-7 Championship Cup win at Nottingham.

Alex O'Meara scored four tries as the Pirates backed up their 48-0 win over Yorkshire Carnegie the previous week.

The Pirates are second in their pool ahead of the start of their league campaign against Ealing.

"The first 40 minutes we played some fantastic rugby," Stirling told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"And our accuracy was at the level it needed to be."

Will Wilson also touched down for the Pirates, who host last season's Championship runners-up next weekend, hoping to improve on their own fifth-place finish.

Director of rugby Stirling is happy with how his side have fared in the cup matches, which have all been played away because of work being carried out on the pitch at their Mennaye Field home.

"We've still got a long way to go working on all aspects of our game, but I suppose if we're three matches into a season and we can put on some of the rugby that we put on (against Nottingham), with the accuracy we displayed, we're in an OK place for where we should be," he said.

"It'll be a very interesting selection discussion. We went through the first two games with a programme in place and selecting through to this one with a view to getting some real clarity moving into Ealing.

"Well, we've got clarity, but we've got clarity in the sense that we've got some hard decisions to make.

"I'm pleased with the way the guys are working and how they're buying into what we're tiring to do, it's exciting."