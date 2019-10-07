Rugby World Cup 2019: Jordi Murphy to remain with Ireland squad after rib injury

Ulster back row Jordi Murphy was a late replacement for the injured Jack Conan

Ireland's Jordi Murphy will remain with the squad after a rib injury threatened to prematurely end his World Cup campaign.

The Ulster back row was forced off after just 26 minutes against Russia last Thursday.

Murphy arrived in Japan just five days before that game as a replacement for the injured Jack Conan.

Fly-half Joey Carbery, a late withdrawal from Thursday's squad with an ankle injury, trained on Monday.

Ireland have travelled to Fukuoka for their final Pool A fixture against Samoa, knowing that a win will be enough to send them into the quarter-finals.

Murphy, 28, only partly trained on Monday but is expected to return to full participation on Thursday, which will see him in selection contention for the Samoa match.

With just four back rows in the squad, news of his reasonable condition will come as a great relief to head coach Joe Schmidt.

Murphy's 'rollercoaster' week

Having missed out on the initial 31-man squad, Murphy was named to start in Ulster's Pro14 opener against Ospreys.

"It has been a bit of a rollercoaster," he admitted.

"I got a call from Dan McFarland saying I was going to be pulled as a precaution and that the decision was going to be made after the Japan game.

"A couple of hours later I was flying over here."

After enjoying a positive start against Russia in Kobe, the Dublin native was replaced by CJ Stander after coming off worst in collision with Russian lock Andrey Garbuzov and Ireland team-mate Jean Kleyn.

Jordi Murphy lasted only 26 minutes in the win over Russia

"I didn't think (my tournament) was over I was just incredibly disappointed," revealed Murphy.

"I suppose the initial disappointment of first of all not making it and then getting called out and picking up something like that."

"I tried to play on with it but I just kind of knew that I wasn't adding anything to the team."

Despite securing the bonus-point win without conceding a point, Ireland's performance over Russia has come in a considerable amount of criticism.

In their defeat by Japan and win over Russia, Schmidt's side have failed to hit the heights of their opening win against Scotland.

"We have definitely had disappointment before," Murphy said.

"But the thing about this team is they are always able to bounce back and they certainly did that midweek

"Obviously there are a lot of parts of the game that we can definitely do better on."

Any win in Fukuoka on Saturday will see them through to the last eight, where it is highly likely they will face either New Zealand or South Africa.