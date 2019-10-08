Rugby World Cup 2019: Fiji v Wales (Wed)

Media playback is not supported on this device Gatland explains selection for Fiji match

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Date: Wed, 9 October Kick-off: 10:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales will aim to secure Rugby World Cup quarter-final qualification when they face Fiji in Oita on Wednesday.

Following victories over Georgia and Australia, a third successive win will ensure Wales reach the knockout stages and be in pole position to win Group D with only Uruguay left to face.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has made two back-row changes from the team that defeated Australia.

James Davies comes in at openside flanker for the rested Justin Tipuric, while Ross Moriarty replaces Aaron Wainwright who drops to the replacements bench.

Davies joins older brother Jonathan Davies in the same Wales starting side for a second time and the the first occasion in a World Cup.

The duo become the third pair of Welsh brothers to play in a World Cup game following Paul and Richard Moriarty in 1987 and Scott and Craig Quinnell in 1999.

Moriarty lines up at number eight after making two replacement appearances in the tournament so far while Josh Navidi switches to blindside flanker.

Saracens prop Rhys Carre is the other change on the replacements bench with Nicky Smith dropping out of the 23-man squad.

Fly-half Dan Biggar starts after recovering from failing a head injury assessment against Australia.

In their final pool match of the tournament, Fiji have made one change to the side who beat Georgia 45-10. Edinburgh number eight Viliame Mata replaces Peceli Yato, who drops to the bench.

Fiji have experienced a mixed tournament with a 39-21 defeat against Australia in their opening game followed by a shock defeat by Uruguay.

The teams

Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (C), Navidi, James Davies, Moriarty.

Replacements: Carre, Dee, Lewis, Shingler, Wainwright, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.

Fiji: Murimurivalu; Tuisova, Nayacalevu, Botia, Radradra; Volavola, Lomani; Ma'afu, S Matavesi, Saulo, Cavubati, Nakarawa, Waqaniburotu (C), Kunatani, Mata.

Replacements: Dolokoto, Mawi, Ravai, Ratuniyarawa, Yato, Matawalu, Vatubua, J Matavesi.

Officials: Referee: Jerome Garces (France); Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France), Karl Dickson (England); TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand).

What they said

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "Fiji have some quality individuals.

"They have got some real threats, and we have just got to make sure we focus on ourselves. It's going to be a tight game.

"They are dangerous, so we've got to make sure we shut their space down and shut their time on their ball and defend well.

"It important we start well and hopefully take a little bit of that excitement away from Fiji.

"It is their last game and I am sure they want to finish on a high and we don't want them to spoil the party for us."

Fiji head coach John McKee: "Whatever happens in the game it's in our hands and that's what our focus is. We know that, to put in the best performance that we can against a good team like Wales, we will have to be on top of our game."

"We take confidence and momentum out of the Georgia game but, at the same time, realise that the Welsh game is going to be a step up.

"These boys are very proud of representing their country and they want to put in a performance that makes the whole nation proud of this team.

"Fijians are amazingly passionate about their rugby and their national team and a victory would literally stop the nation for the next couple of days as everyone celebrates."

The ground

Set within parkland just outside Oita City, Oita Stadium, also known as the Oita Bank Dome, will host five Rugby World Cup 2019 matches including two quarter-finals which Wales will hope to be involved in.

New Zealand, Canada, Australia and USA have already played at the venue.

It is the largest World Cup venue on the southern island of Kyushu with a capacity of 40,000 and hosted three matches in the 2002 football World Cup finals.

The stadium has a retractable dome roof with roof system driven by a wire traction system. The roof will be closed for the World Cup matches and contributed to humid conditions and slippery handling issues when All Blacks beat Canada.

