Gareth Davies: Wales scrum-half gives up Las Vegas trip for World Cup fitness

Gareth Davies has scored 13 tries in 46 Tests for Wales

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Date: Wed, 9 October Kick-off:10:45 BST

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies says he gave up a regular post-season trip to Las Vegas to ensure he was fully fit for the World Cup in Japan.

Davies was outstanding in the two wins against Georgia and Australia.

The 29-year-old was named man-of-the-match against the Wallabies after scoring a trademark interception try.

"I had a quiet summer, didn't do what I normally, so there were no trips to Vegas or anything like that," said Davies.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said he was impressed with the Scarlets scrum-half's fitness ahead of the World Cup training camps, after admitting he has been critical of Davies' conditioning in the past.

"We had a couple of weeks off towards the end of the season with the Scarlets," said Davies.

"I knew the camps we had lined up in Switzerland and Turkey were going to be tough.

"I just kept my head down and when we came into camp the hard work started. It was a really tough couple of months but we are all feeling good and fit."

That has been translated onto the field with Davies continuing his remarkable World Cup scoring record of six tries in seven games in the tournament, following his tally of five in 2015.

"It's alright isn't it?!" said Davies, who hopes to add to that tally in Wednesday's match with Fiji in Oita.

"I will have to try and get two this week. I like to think my form away from the World Cup is pretty good but it is a good stage to shine on.

"It's the best tournament in the world, biggest stage to play at and as players as soon as this one has finished we start looking forward to the next one.

"We have been looking forward to this World Cup for a while, we have been building towards it for 18 months and it's great that we have got off to a good start."

Gatland told Davies just before the Australia match started he thought the Wales scrum-half would score against the Wallabies.

Davies duly obliged by picking up a Will Genia pass and sprinting away to score for an inspired effort that prompted a Harry Potter meme from the Rugby World Cup social team.

His own piece of wizardry raised questions whether he was offside, but Davies revealed his party trick of anticipation and speed has been well rehearsed.

"With Shaun Edwards (Wales defence coach) we do a lot of work on our general line speed," explained Davies.

"If I find myself in the right place at the right time I like to think I'm pretty quick and get off the line fast and sometimes the ball is there to take.

"I have got to pick my moment. Against Australia I was lucky and picked the right moment for the try but I can't do it too much as I'd expose too much space elsewhere.

"I have to be careful at times but hopefully I can pick the right moments and make the right decisions and keep doing it.

"It is not on all the time so I might not get one for another couple of games but I will keep looking for them."

Davies will hope that comes against Fiji as Wales look to clinch quarter-final qualification with victory in Oita.

"This was always going to be a big game for us and some of the individuals they have got are outstanding.," said Davies.

"We know how the Fijians play and we have to expect the unexpected against them."