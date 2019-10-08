Rugby World Cup 2019: Ryan Wilson embraces pressure as second string Scots seek bonus point

Wilson (right) started the defeat to Ireland and came off the bench in the win over Samoa

Rugby World Cup Pool A: Scotland v Russia Venue: Shizuoka Stadium, Fukuroi City Date: Wednesday, 9 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Flanker Ryan Wilson says there is a "massive burden" on the side selected to take on Russia to keep Scotland's World Cup hopes alive.

Gregor Townsend has made 14 changes to his team from the victory against Samoa, resting key personnel.

The Scots need maximum points in Shizuoka to set up a potential winner-takes-all Pool A finale with hosts Japan on Sunday.

"We pretty much have to get five points out of this game," said Wilson.

"We've spoken about that but we know we have to go out and play the right game.

"There's a massive burden on these players, but we're players that are good enough to do this. We're the ones that have made this 31-man squad that's representing Scotland. Whatever team we pick from that squad is there to do the job and everyone is capable.

"It's exciting and it's good for some of the guys who haven't had an opportunity to play in such a high-profile game.

"Russia have not been an easy pushover for any team yet. It will be a massive test for us."

Wilson will start in the back-row alongside John Barclay, who returns to captain the side. The experienced duo have found themselves down the pecking order after strong showings from Jamie Ritchie, Magnus Bradbury and Blade Thomson in the victory over Samoa.

Pre-tournament, most would have tipped Wilson and Barclay to be among those wrapped in cotton wool for a decider against Japan, but the Glasgow Warrior says there has been no problem getting psyched up to go in against Russia.

"It's been easy," Wilson said. "You know there's going to be chopping and changing with such short turnarounds, with how people play, giving people opportunities.

"We know we are here as a squad to do a job of making those quarter-finals and then looking to push on further.

"It's easy when you come together in training every day with a group of men who are looking to achieve the same goal. It's not been difficult for me."