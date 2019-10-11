Pro14: Scarlets v Zebre (Sat)

Juandre Kruger made the last of his 17 Springboks appearances in October, 2013 against New Zealand

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Zebre Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Saturday, 12 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app .

South Africa lock Juandre Kruger will make his Scarlets debut when they host Zebre in the Pro14 in Llanelli on Saturday.

The 34-year-old joined Scarlets on a short-term deal to cover World Cup absentees and leaves in November to rejoin Super Rugby side Bulls.

After eight replacement appearances, hooker Taylor Davies makes his first Pro14 start for the hosts

Ryan Conbeer is back on the right wing in Scarlets' third starting change.

Former Toulon player Kruger joins Lewis Rawlins in the second-row while Marc Jones drops to the bench as Davies comes in.

The only other change from home coach Brad Mooar sees Jonathan Evans replacing Dane Blacker as scrum-half back-up.

After wins at home to Connacht and away at Glasgow, Scarlets defence coach Glenn Delaney says there is still plenty of room for improvement.

"It's far from perfect," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"We're really honest about that and we're learning and we're getting better each time we go out so that's the main thing for me. There's still plenty more to come from this group.

"It's massive to keep momentum going, especially into a week off.

"Zebre are going to come with a massive threat of a driving maul, some very aggressive carriers. They are the sort of side that if you're not attentive to the basics and working hard they are going to cause you some problems.

"We've got some wonderful attacking players and our job on the defensive side is to give them as much ball as we can."

Scarlets: McNicholl; Conbeer, S Hughes (capt), Asquith, S Evans; D Jones, Hardy; R Evans, T Davies, Lee, Rawlins, Kruger, T Phillips, Macleod, Cassiem.

Replacements: P Price, M Jones, Kruger, Helps, Davis, J Evans, O'Brien, Baldwin.

Zebre: TBC

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones and Justin Williams (both Wales)

TMO: Charles Samson (Scotland)