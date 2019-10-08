Glasgow Warriors: Matt Fagerson signs two-year extension

Matt Fagerson made his debut for Glasgow in 2016

Scotland back-row Matt Fagerson says he is "over the moon" after signing a two-year extension with Glasgow Warriors.

The 21-year-old, who made his debut three years ago, will remain at Scotstoun until at least the summer of 2022.

With five caps to his name, Fagerson missed out on Gregor Townsend's squad for this year's World Cup.

"It's been an amazing last few years for me," he told the Warriors website.

"We've got so much talent in this group that we're aiming for silverware - we were pretty close last year and we want to go one better this year."

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach John Dalziel added: "His dynamism with ball in hand and his work ethic around the pitch give us an added dimension to our attack, and his physicality is a real asset to our defence.

"The great thing for us is that, at just 21, he's only going to get better in the next few years and I'm excited to see what he's going to do in a Glasgow shirt."