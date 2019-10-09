Nic White: Exeter scrum-half to join Brumbies in summer of 2020

Nic White has played for Exeter in the past two Premiership finals - both losses to Saracens

Exeter scrum-half Nic White will re-join the Brumbies Super Rugby franchise when he leaves the club next summer.

The 29-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Canberra-based side, who he played for between 2011 and 2015.

White moved to Exeter on a three-year deal in 2017 but had to commit to joining an Australian side at the end of his contract to be eligible for selection in the 2019 World Cup.

He has started two of Australia's three pool games in Japan.

"I have loved every minute of my time with the Chiefs and when it comes to leave it will be a very tough time for me and my family," he told the club website.

"Making the decision to leave has been one of the hardest I've had to do in my life, but I will do everything in my power to ensure that my final year with the Chiefs is a successful one."

Brumbies Head Coach, Dan McKellar added: "He's a world-class player, a player who demands very high standards of himself and expects the same of others.

"He is the type of player who makes others around him better. We have some very good young half-backs at the Brumbies, and I see Whitey's return as a real positive where he will no doubt play an important role in their ongoing development."