Tatafu Polota-Nau: Leicester hooker banned for start of Premiership season

Tatafu Polota-Nau will miss Leicester's games against Northampton, Worcester and Saracens

Leicester's former Australia hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau will miss the start of the Premiership season after being banned for three weeks.

Polota-Nau, 34, admitted committing a high tackle on Bath's Will Chudley in Leicester's Premiership Cup win at The Rec on Saturday.

He was given a 50% reduction to the six-week starting point for what was deemed to be a mid-range offence.

Polota-Nau will be free to play again on 29 October.

He will be suspended for Tigers' fixtures against Northampton in the cup on Saturday, and their opening two league games at Worcester on 19 October and at home to Saracens on 27 October.

"The player was entitled to mitigation for his early acceptance of the charge, his clean record over an impressive rugby career, his genuine remorse for the injury caused and his off-field contributions to the local community," a statement from the Independent Disciplinary Panel said.

Meanwhile Saracens centre Charlie Watson has been banned for four weeks for kicking Northampton's Andrew Symons in the face in their Premiership Cup meeting on Sunday.

"Contact was clearly made with the face of the Northampton player but the action was petulant rather than with any intent to cause injury," the panel stated.