Rugby World Cup: Georgia make two changes against Australia

Aprasidze is one of two changes for Georgia

Scrum-half Gela Aprasidze and number eight Beka Saginadze have come in to Georgia's team to face Australia on Friday.

There are no other changes to the team that lost to Fiji last time out.

Toulon flanker Mamuka Gorgodze will play his 15th Rugby World Cup match, equalling the Georgian record set by Merab Kvirikashvili.

The 35-year-old is playing at the tournament after reversing his decision to retire from Test rugby.

Georgia are already out of contention for the last eight, but would claim third spot in Pool D and automatic qualification for the 2023 tournament ahead of Fiji if they pull off a shock win over the Wallabies.

Australia have changed 10 of their starting XV for the match, including resting captain Michael Hooper.

Georgia: Matiashvili; Kveseladze, Kacharava, Sharikadze, Todua; Khmaladze, Aprasidze; Nariashvili, Mamukashvili, Gigashvili, Nemsadze, Mikautadze, Saginadze, Gorgodze, Gorgadze.

Replacements: Bregvadze, Gogichashvili, Melikidze, Giorgadze, Tkhilaishvili, Lobzhanidze, Malaguradze, Mchedlidze.