Wales v Uruguay: Justin Tipuric captains side with 13 changes

Justin Tipuric, who has 68 caps for Wales, is captain of Ospreys

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Uruguay Venue: Kumamoto Prefectural Athletic Stadium, Kumamoto City Date: Sun, 13 October Kick-off: 09:15 BST

Justin Tipuric will captain Wales for the first time in a much-changed team to face Uruguay in their final World Cup pool match.

In all head coach Warren Gatland makes 13 changes.

Centre Hadleigh Parkes and wing Josh Adams are the only players remaining from Wednesday's win over Fiji.

Lock Adam Beard makes his first World Cup appearance after recovering from surgery to have his appendix removed.

Wales who have already qualified for the quarter-finals, only need two points to finish top of Pool D.

Wales were always planning to ring the changes for this fixture, given the tight turnaround from Wednesday's bonus-point victory against Fiji.

The need to rotate the squad was compounded by the number of injuries sustained during that encounter, with fly-half Dan Biggar and centre Jonathan Davies forced off the field in Oita.

Adams also suffered a dead leg but he is fit enough to retain his starting place, albeit switching from the left wing to the right.

Hallam Amos makes his first appearance of the tournament on the left wing, while second row Bradley Davies, hooker Ryan Elias and scrum-half Aled Davies are also given their first taste of action in Japan.

Injuries and rotation mean Wales have chosen scrum-halves Gareth Davies and Tomos Williams as their only backs on the bench, where there will be six forwards.

That means there will be no specialist fly-half cover for Rhys Patchell, who starts at 10 in Biggar's absence.

Head coach Warren Gatland has suggested the cover will come from Parkes, who has very limited experience of playing professional rugby at fly-half, or Amos, who has never played at 10 in his senior career.

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Watkin, Parkes, Amos; Patchell, A Davies; Smith, Elias, Lewis, Davies, Beard, Shingler, Tipuric (C) Wainwright.

Replacements: Dee, Carre, Wyn Jones, Ball, Moriarty, James Davies, T Williams, G Davies.

