Sam Simmonds: Exeter back-row aims for England recall

Both of Sam Simmonds' England tries came against Italy in the 2018 Six Nations

Exeter back-row Sam Simmonds is aiming to break back into the England squad following the World Cup in Japan.

A knee ligament injury forced the 24-year-old to miss much of last season and selection for Eddie Jones' squad.

"For me it's about playing well for Exeter and pushing on, and hopefully getting back into that mix after the World Cup," Simmonds told BBC Sport.

"I want to see England do well, but for me as well, I want to be back involved in that set-up."

Simmonds has won seven England caps so far, the most recent against Ireland at Twickenham in March 2018.

"We play rugby to play at the highest level so that's what I want to do," he said.

"I want to have good performances down here, I want to get back into the starting team in the Premiership, and if I'm performing well down here, that gives me the best opportunity to reach higher goals and play for England again."