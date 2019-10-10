Pro14: Dragons v Connacht (Fri)

Sam Davies joined Dragons from Ospreys ahead of the 2019-20 season

Pro14: Dragons v Connacht Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Wing Ashton Hewitt returns as one of three Dragons starting changes as they host Connacht in the Pro14 on Saturday.

It will be Hewitt's first appearance at Rodney Parade in the competition since March 2018, after he missed the entire 2018-19 season with a shoulder injury.

He joins Adam Warren in returning to the back division while Huw Taylor comes in at blind-side flanker.

Australian wing John Porch makes his Connacht debut in their only change after hammering Benetton last weekend.

Dragons won their first Pro14 away game since March 2015 when they triumphed 52-28 at Zebre in the second round.

Fly-half Sam Davies and wing Owen Jenkins make their competitive home bows and the encounter also represents a first competitive home game for coach Dean Ryan.

"We're looking forward to coming home, after the first two games on the road, and playing under the lights at Rodney Parade," said Ryan.

"I've heard good things about Friday night games in Newport so I'm looking forward to sampling that for the first time."

Dragons: J Williams; O Jenkins, T Morgan, Warren, Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt); Harris, Hibbard, Brown, J Davies, Screech, Taylor, Taine Basham, L Evans.

Replacements: Shipp, Bevington, Fairbrother, M Williams, Keddie, Knoyle, Botica, Dixon.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Godwin, Robb, Healy; C Fitzgerald, Blade; McAllister, McCartney, Bealham, Thornbury, Roux, Masterson, Butler (capt), Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt,Buckley, Robertson-McCoy, Dillane, Gallagher, Marmion, S Fitzgerald.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR, 91st Championship appearance)

Referees: Dan Jones (WRU), Federico Vedovelli (FIR)

TMO: Charles Samson (SRU)