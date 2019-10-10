Luke Hamilton: Bristol Bears sign back row on short-term contract

Luke Hamilton has previously had spells with Cardiff Blues, Leicester Tigers, Agen and Edinburgh

Scotland international Luke Hamilton has joined Premiership side Bristol Bears on a short-term agreement.

The 27-year-old, who has won three caps for his country, arrives at Ashton Gate following a spell with NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in Japan.

"With Jordan Crane, Sam Graham and Sam Jeffries currently sidelined, we're light in the back row," director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

"He'll provide good depth and competition to the openside position."

He added: "We're keen to give Luke an opportunity and have a look at how he fits into the Bears environment.

"He is an abrasive back rower who has performed consistently well in the Pro 14 and Premiership."