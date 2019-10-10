Pro14: Leinster v Edinburgh (Fri)

Dave Kearney comes in on the right wing for Leinster

Pro14: Leinster v Edinburgh Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Friday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live scores and match report on the BBC sport website

Leinster have made three changes to their starting line-up for the Pro14 game against Edinburgh at the RDS.

Dave Kearney comes in on the right wing, with Max Deegan at blindside flanker, with Scott Penny making his first start of the season at openside.

Leinster have secured bonus-point wins from both their opening fixtures.

Edinburgh, also unbeaten thanks to wins over Zebre and Cardiff Blues, bring in centre George Taylor, lock Jamie Hodgson and flanker Mesulame Kunavula.

Leinster: H Keenan; D Kearney, R O'Loughlin, J Tomane, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; P Dooley, R Kelleher, M Bent; D Toner, S Fardy (capt); M Deegan, S Penny, C Doris.

Replacements: J Tracy, M Milne, V Abdaladze, R Molony, J Murphy, R Osborne, H Byrne, J O'Brien.

Edinburgh: D Hoyland; J Farndale, M Bennett, G Taylor, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Groom; P Schoeman, M Willemse, P Ceccarelli; J Hodgson, M Douglas; M Kunavula, L Crosbie, N Haining.

Replacements: C Fenton, J Bhatti, M McCallum, S Thomson, A Miller, C Shiel, S ickey, J Johnstone.