Super Six: Cross-border fixtures against Welsh opposition announced
Watsonians will host Cardiff in the opening round of cross-border fixtures between Scotland's Super6 franchises and their Welsh Premiership rivals.
The competition runs from 25 April to 30 May next year, following the conclusion of the inaugural Super6, which begins in November.
Six rounds of fixtures will take place involving the top six sides from last term's Welsh Premiership.
Each team will host three matches and all sides will play each other once.
Scottish Rugby's Super6 tournament director Stevie Gemmell says the Welsh opposition will provide the franchises with "quality opposition".
"[The tournament] will make for some intense, physical and, I am sure, entertaining rugby," he added.
Cross-border fixtures
Saturday, 25 April
Heriot's v Llandovery, Boroughmuir Bears v Merthyr, Ebbw Vale v Southern Knights, Pontypridd v Ayrshire Bulls, Aberavon v Stirling County
Saturday, 2 May
Watsonians v Ebbw Vale, Heriot's v Aberavon, Ayrshire Bulls v Llandovery, Cardiff v Boroughmuir Bears, Pontypridd v Stirling County, Merthyr v Southern Kings
Saturday, 9 May
Watsonians v Pontypridd, Heriot's v Cardiff, Stirling County v Merthyr, Ebbw Vale v Ayrshire Bulls, Llandovery v Southern Knights, Aberavon v Boroughmuir Bears
Saturday, 16 May
Southern Knights v Aberavon, Boroughmuir Bears v Pontypridd, Cardiff v Ayrshire Bulls, Merthyr v Watsonians, Ebbw Vale v Heriot's
Saturday, 23 May
Southern Knights v Cardiff, Ayrshire Bulls v Merthyr, Stirling County v Ebbw Vale, Aberavon v Watsonians, Pontypridd v Heriot's, Llandovery v Boroughmuir Bears
Saturday, 30 May
Southern Knights v Pontypridd, Boroughmuir Bears v Ebbw Vale, Ayrshire Bulls v Aberavon, Llandovery v Watsonians, Merthyr v Heriot's, Cardiff v Stirling County