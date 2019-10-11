Rugby World Cup: Scotland drop captain Stuart McInally for Japan decider

Stuart McInally starts on the bench against Japan

Scotland captain Stuart McInally has been dropped for Sunday's under-threat crucial World Cup Pool A decider against Japan.

His place at hooker is taken by Fraser Brown, who started in the back row in the win over Russia.

Wings Darcy Graham and Tommy Seymour are the only two other survivors from that much-changed side.

Seymour - replacing the injured Sean Maitland - and Brown are the only ones who did not start against Samoa.

Scrum-half Greig Laidlaw will captain the side, with McInally on the bench.

More to follow.