Glasgow Warirors' Nick Frisby celebrates his try in the opening 10 minutes

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors 17-13 Cardiff Blues Glasgow Warriors (14) 17 Tries: Gibbons, Frisby Cons: Thomson 2 Pen: Thomson Cardiff Blues (10) 13 Tries: Summerhill Cons: Evans Pen: Evans 2

Glasgow Warriors claimed their first Pro14 win of the season as they saw off Cardiff Blues 17-13 at Scotstoun.

For Blues it was a second defeat to Scottish opposition in a row after last weekend's 19-11 home loss to Edinburgh.

Callum Gibbins and Nick Frisby scored early tries for Warriors, but any notion they would run away with the game was quickly quelled by Aled Summerhill's counter.

But Blues were made to rue handling errors as Warriors held on.

Bruce Flockhart made his first Glasgow start at blind-side flanker as the home side made four changes from their 25-21 defeat by Scarlets.

And they started at a lightning pace, leading 14-0 before the 10-minute mark.

Warriors used their physicality to great effect to break the visitors from a line-out; Gibbins forcing the ball over the line from a maul.

And then it was two when Blues were sliced open by Nick Grigg. Frisby matched his run and raced through unchallenged.

However, Summerhill soon crossed after the hosts had initially defended a maul, before Jarrod Evans' penalty brought the deficit to four points.

But Blues struggled to make more inroads on their hosts after that, though Garyn Smith almost got through from a line-out inside the Warriors 22.

Thomson and Evans exchanged penalties, before Blues' chances of a comeback took a hit when Rory Thornton was sin-binned on 68 minutes for taking out Ruaridh Jackson in the air.

And the visitors just did not have enough in the second half to get through Warriors.

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; Steyn, Griff, McDowall, Hughes, Thomson, Frisby; Allan, Stewart, Nicol, Harley, McDonald, Flockhart, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Matthews, Thornton, Rae, Swinson, Fusaro, Dobie, Jones, Bryce.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; Lane, G Smith, Halaholo, Summerhill, J Evans, L Williams (capt); Thyer, Dacey, Arhip, S Davies, Thornton, Turnbull, Robinson, Boyde.

Replacements: Belcher, Domachowski, Andrews, Lewis-Hughes, N Williams, L Jones, Tovey, Millard.