Ospreys scrum-half Matthew Aubrey made his senior debut in November 2016

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Benetton Rugby Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 12 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Matthew Aubrey starts at scrum-half for Ospreys as they look to bounce back from their heavy defeat by Leinster.

Aubrey is one of two changes from the 53-5 loss, the other sees Gareth Evans replace Dan Baker at number eight.

Captain Dan Lydiate will once again play as emergency cover at lock with Ospreys without James King, Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Bradley Davies.

Centre Juan Brex and lock Marco Fuser replace Joaquin Riera and Eli Snyman after Benetton's loss to Connacht.

Tomas Baravalle and Derrick Appiah drop out of the Italian team all together, Cherif Traore and Engjel Makelara come into the front row in their place.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks for us so we're really looking forward to getting back in front of our home supporters," said Ospreys coach Allen Clarke.

"With the number of injuries we've had it's been a bit like having our backs against the wall.

"We've been in these situations before and now it's a real time for us as a team to deliver our best performance on the weekend."

Ospreys: C Evans; L Morgan, S Williams, Thomas-Wheeler, Giles; L Price, Aubrey; R Jones, Parry, Botha, Lydiate (capt), Ashley, Cracknell, Cross, G Evans

Replacements: Otten, G Thomas, Gajion, W Griffiths, Baker, Morgan-Williams, T Williams, Dirksen

Benetton: Sperandio; Sarto, Brex, Sgarbi (capt), Ioane; Keatley, Petrozzi; Traore, Makelara, Parri, Cannone, Fuser, Lazzaroni, Pettinelli, Halafihi.

Replacements: Baravalle, Borean, Alongi, Manni, Trussardi, McKinley, Rizzi, Riera.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Gwyn Morris (WRU), Simon Rees (WRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)