Rugby World Cup: Bring tournament to USA, says head coach Gary Gold

Gary Gold's USA team have lost their first three matches in Pool A

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November

Organisers should take the World Cup to the United States in 2027 if they "genuinely want to grow the game", says USA head coach Gary Gold.

The USA face Tonga in their final Pool C game on Sunday, following defeats by England, France and Argentina.

He says Japan, on the verge of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time, are the perfect example of why tier-two nations should host the tournament.

"For us, Japan are an unbelievable role model for so many reasons," said Gold.

Argentina, Australia and Russia have all bid to host the tournament in eight years' time, with the USA expected to join them.

Gold, who has worked in Japan, says being awarded the World Cup gave the Brave Blossoms the platform to enjoy their best tournament to date in 2015, when they won three matches, including a shock win over South Africa.

They have since climbed to an all-time highest rank of eighth in the world.

"This is the reason why I feel so very strongly that if World Rugby genuinely do want to grow the game, as they claim they want to, then USA have to be a contender for the 2027 Rugby World Cup," added the South African.

"Four years later, for them to now be quarter-final contenders is a fairytale come true.

"It's something that can be done, but it was largely off the back of them having been awarded a Rugby World Cup."