Willi Heinz: England scrum-half one of five to extend Gloucester deals

New Zealand-born Willi Heinz has won seven caps for England

England scrum-half Willi Heinz has extended his contract with Gloucester.

Franco Marais, Ed Slater, Ollie Thorley and Billy Twelvetrees have also signed new deals with the Premiership club.

Gloucester, who announced the deals at half-time during their Premiership Cup defeat by Bath, have not disclosed the length of any of the contracts.

New Zealand-born Heinz, 32, who was a surprise inclusion in Eddie Jones' World Cup squad, started the Pool C victory over the USA in Kobe.

South African hooker Marais, 27, made 16 Premiership appearances in his first season with the club in 2018-19, while lock Slater, 31, has played 39 times since joining from Leicester in 2017.

Wing Thorley, 23, became the club's youngest-ever try-scorer when he crossed against Ospreys in an LV=Cup game aged 18 in March 2015.

Former England centre Twelvetrees, 30, has scored 685 points in 185 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.