Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland wait for storm safety inspection

Scotland must beat Japan to reach the quarter finals if the match in Yokohama goes ahead

Rugby World Cup Pool A: Japan v Scotland Venue: International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 13 October Kick-off: 11:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, Radio 5 Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland will be eliminated from the World Cup if Sunday's match against Japan is cancelled on safety grounds.

The Pool A finale is under threat from Typhoon Hagibis, with a switch of dates already ruled out.

The host nation lead Scotland by four points after three victories and a cancelation would result in the match being declared a draw.

Group rivals Ireland have secured their place in the last eight with a bonus-point win over Samoa.

If the match gets the green light, Scotland must take four more points than the host nation to progress to the quarter finals.

World Rugby plan an inspection of the stadium at 22:00 BST on Saturday, with a final decision expected within two hours.

However, tournament organisers say they will only be able to make that call once it is safe enough for inspections to take place.

A World Rugby spokesman said: "Our primary consideration is the safety of everyone.

"We will undertake detailed venue inspections as soon as practically possible with an announcement following as soon as decisions are made in the morning.

"Our message to fans continues be stay indoors today, stay safe and monitor official Rugby World Cup social and digital channels."

The New Zealand v Italy and England v France games scheduled for Saturday were cancelled.

World Rugby rules state that "where a pool match cannot be commenced on the day in which it is scheduled, it shall not be postponed to the following day and shall be considered as cancelled. In such situations, the result shall be allocated two points each and no score registered".

Scottish Rugby has argued for the match to be switched to Monday and believes it has a legal case against the game's governing body if it does not go ahead.

"Right from the get go, we said we will play any place, anywhere, behind closed doors, in full stadiums," said Scottish Rugby's chief executive Mark Dodson.

When it looked like Ireland's game against Samoa on Saturday would fall victim to Hagibis, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: "The Ireland game cannot be postponed, it has to be played that day."

Scotland got off to a dismal start in Japan as they were beaten 27-3 by Ireland in their Pool A opener but bounced back-to-back with bonus point wins without conceding a single score against Samoa and Russia.