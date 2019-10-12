WRU National League & Cup results

Welsh rugby

12 OCTOBER, 2019

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Hartridge 20 - 24 Caerleon

Oakdale P - P Pill Harriers

Talywain 47 - 7 Caldicot

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 33 - 38 Treharris

Caerphilly 18 - 15 Llantrisant

Cilfynydd P - P Llantwit Fardre

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Llanidloes 10 - 26 Bangor

Shotton Steel 42 - 12 Abergele

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Bridgend Sports P - P Builth Wells

Pencoed 20 - 15 Resolven

Seven Sisters 38 - 12 Pyle

Ystradgynlais 31 - 24 Heol y Cyw

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 5 - 0 Fishguard **Abandoned 40 mins**

Tenby United 30 - 3 Loughor

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertillery B G 46 - 14 Machen

Garndiffaith 48 - 7 Deri

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P Canton

Old Illtydians P - P Penarth

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Cwmllynfell 32 - 7 Cwmgors

DIVISION THREE WEST A

St Clears 53 - 0 Cardigan

St Davids 12 - 22 Tregaron

DIVISION THREE EAST B

New Panteg P - P Aberbargoed

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Hirwaun 14 - 15 Treherbert

Old Penarthians P - P Llandaff North

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Briton Ferry 0 - 22 Glyncorrwg

Maesteg 10 - 19 Glais

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Llandybie 17 - 20 Betws

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE ROUND TWO

Aberdare w/o - Gowerton

Bedlinog P - P Abercwmboi

Bethesda 26 - 10 Dunvant

Blackwood 25 - 18 Kidwelly

Bonymaen 37 - 15 Tondu

Brecon w/o - Ynysybwl

Bridgend Athletic 26 - 3 Bala

Brynamman w/o - Aberavon Quins

Cambrian Welfare 5 - 24 Nelson

Carmarthen Athletic 3 - 29 Newbridge

Croesyceiliog 0 - 24 Nant Conwy

Dinas Powys 31 - 33 Birchgrove

Felinfoel w/o - Skewen

Glynneath P - P Llandudno

Kenfig Hill 34 - 18 Cowbridge

Llangennech 55 - 14 Crymych

Maesteg Celtic 27 - 22 Whitland *after extra time

Mountain Ash 14 - 13 Rumney

Mumbles 24 - 44 Aberystwyth

Newcastle Emlyn 55 - 0 Nantgaredig

Newport HSOB 3 - 26 Senghenydd

Penallta 60 - 12 Dowlais

Porth Harlequins 31 - 12 Gorseinon

Pwllheli 17 - 31 Ammanford

Rhydyfelin 26 - 12 Ynysddu

Risca P - P Brynmawr

Treorchy P - P Bro Ffestiniog

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL ROUND TWO

Abercrave 7 - 19 Pontyclun

Amman United 5 - 20 Abertysswg

Bryncethin 26 - 17 St Julians HSOB

Bryncoch 36 - 13 Wattstown

Cardiff Quins 3 - 34 Aberavon Green Stars

Cefn Cribbwr 31 - 25 Furnace United

Crynant P - P Baglan

Cwmavon 16 - 18 RTB Ebbw Vale

Fairwater 33 - 7 Rhyl

Gwernyfed 10 - 15 Banwen

Lampeter Town 19 - 21 Tumble

Llanharan P - P Cefneithin

Llanhilleth P - P Llangadog

Llanybydder 25 - 24 Haverfordwest

Nantyglo 26 - 3 New Tredegar

Nantymoel 42 - 12 Ynysowen

Newtown 7 - 23 Aberaeron

Pentyrch 17 - 3 Tonyrefail

Penygraig w/o - Trinant

Penygroes 15 - 22 Abercarn

Pontrhydyfen P - P Caerau Ely

Rhymney 26 - 21 Llandeilo

Tonmawr P - P Colwyn Bay

Tredegar Ironsides 17 - 14 Fleur De Lys

Tylorstown P - P Mold

Whitehead w/o - Welshpool

Wrexham 24 - 25 Laugharne

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD ROUND ONE

Beaufort 20 - 13 Abersychan

Bettws 52 - 0 Trefil

Brackla w/o - Cardiff Internationals

Cwmcarn United 7 - 38 Pontllanfraith

Cwmgwrach w/o - Cwmtwrch

Dinbych II 26 - 19 Rhosllanerchrugog

Fall Bay 30 - 35 Pontardawe

Ferndale 9 - 17 Pontycymmer

Flint w/o - Machynlleth

Forgeside 29 - 18 Malpas

Girling 7 - 53 Crumlin

Holyhead 31 - 14 Ruthin II

Llandrindod Wells 10 - 14 Llanrumney

Llangefni II w/o - Mold II

Menai Bridge 5 - 29 Wrexham II

Pontyates 24 - 8 Tonna

Rhigos w/o - Glyncoch

Rogerstone 31 - 29 Brynithel

South Gower w/o - Pantyffynnon

Tredegar 7 - 93 Hollybush

West Mon 8 - 17 Markham

Whitchurch P - P Ogmore Vale

