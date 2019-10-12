WRU National League & Cup results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
12 OCTOBER, 2019
Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)
Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Hartridge 20 - 24 Caerleon
Oakdale P - P Pill Harriers
Talywain 47 - 7 Caldicot
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 33 - 38 Treharris
Caerphilly 18 - 15 Llantrisant
Cilfynydd P - P Llantwit Fardre
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Llanidloes 10 - 26 Bangor
Shotton Steel 42 - 12 Abergele
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Bridgend Sports P - P Builth Wells
Pencoed 20 - 15 Resolven
Seven Sisters 38 - 12 Pyle
Ystradgynlais 31 - 24 Heol y Cyw
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 5 - 0 Fishguard **Abandoned 40 mins**
Tenby United 30 - 3 Loughor
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertillery B G 46 - 14 Machen
Garndiffaith 48 - 7 Deri
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P Canton
Old Illtydians P - P Penarth
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Cwmllynfell 32 - 7 Cwmgors
DIVISION THREE WEST A
St Clears 53 - 0 Cardigan
St Davids 12 - 22 Tregaron
DIVISION THREE EAST B
New Panteg P - P Aberbargoed
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Hirwaun 14 - 15 Treherbert
Old Penarthians P - P Llandaff North
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Briton Ferry 0 - 22 Glyncorrwg
Maesteg 10 - 19 Glais
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Llandybie 17 - 20 Betws
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE ROUND TWO
Aberdare w/o - Gowerton
Bedlinog P - P Abercwmboi
Bethesda 26 - 10 Dunvant
Blackwood 25 - 18 Kidwelly
Bonymaen 37 - 15 Tondu
Brecon w/o - Ynysybwl
Bridgend Athletic 26 - 3 Bala
Brynamman w/o - Aberavon Quins
Cambrian Welfare 5 - 24 Nelson
Carmarthen Athletic 3 - 29 Newbridge
Croesyceiliog 0 - 24 Nant Conwy
Dinas Powys 31 - 33 Birchgrove
Felinfoel w/o - Skewen
Glynneath P - P Llandudno
Kenfig Hill 34 - 18 Cowbridge
Llangennech 55 - 14 Crymych
Maesteg Celtic 27 - 22 Whitland *after extra time
Mountain Ash 14 - 13 Rumney
Mumbles 24 - 44 Aberystwyth
Newcastle Emlyn 55 - 0 Nantgaredig
Newport HSOB 3 - 26 Senghenydd
Penallta 60 - 12 Dowlais
Porth Harlequins 31 - 12 Gorseinon
Pwllheli 17 - 31 Ammanford
Rhydyfelin 26 - 12 Ynysddu
Risca P - P Brynmawr
Treorchy P - P Bro Ffestiniog
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL ROUND TWO
Abercrave 7 - 19 Pontyclun
Amman United 5 - 20 Abertysswg
Bryncethin 26 - 17 St Julians HSOB
Bryncoch 36 - 13 Wattstown
Cardiff Quins 3 - 34 Aberavon Green Stars
Cefn Cribbwr 31 - 25 Furnace United
Crynant P - P Baglan
Cwmavon 16 - 18 RTB Ebbw Vale
Fairwater 33 - 7 Rhyl
Gwernyfed 10 - 15 Banwen
Lampeter Town 19 - 21 Tumble
Llanharan P - P Cefneithin
Llanhilleth P - P Llangadog
Llanybydder 25 - 24 Haverfordwest
Nantyglo 26 - 3 New Tredegar
Nantymoel 42 - 12 Ynysowen
Newtown 7 - 23 Aberaeron
Pentyrch 17 - 3 Tonyrefail
Penygraig w/o - Trinant
Penygroes 15 - 22 Abercarn
Pontrhydyfen P - P Caerau Ely
Rhymney 26 - 21 Llandeilo
Tonmawr P - P Colwyn Bay
Tredegar Ironsides 17 - 14 Fleur De Lys
Tylorstown P - P Mold
Whitehead w/o - Welshpool
Wrexham 24 - 25 Laugharne
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD ROUND ONE
Beaufort 20 - 13 Abersychan
Bettws 52 - 0 Trefil
Brackla w/o - Cardiff Internationals
Cwmcarn United 7 - 38 Pontllanfraith
Cwmgwrach w/o - Cwmtwrch
Dinbych II 26 - 19 Rhosllanerchrugog
Fall Bay 30 - 35 Pontardawe
Ferndale 9 - 17 Pontycymmer
Flint w/o - Machynlleth
Forgeside 29 - 18 Malpas
Girling 7 - 53 Crumlin
Holyhead 31 - 14 Ruthin II
Llandrindod Wells 10 - 14 Llanrumney
Llangefni II w/o - Mold II
Menai Bridge 5 - 29 Wrexham II
Pontyates 24 - 8 Tonna
Rhigos w/o - Glyncoch
Rogerstone 31 - 29 Brynithel
South Gower w/o - Pantyffynnon
Tredegar 7 - 93 Hollybush
West Mon 8 - 17 Markham
Whitchurch P - P Ogmore Vale