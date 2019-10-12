Shaun Connor: From Russia to Blaina with rugby love

From the section

Blaina RFC pay tribute to Shaun Connor

Rugby World Cup coach Shaun Connor, 43, was back on the field before the group stages of the tournament in Japan had even finished.

Connor, backs coach for Russia under fellow Welshman Lyn Jones, came off the bench for Blaina just 12 hours after arriving home from Japan.

His team beat Newport Saracens 41-5 in the Colin Tuckwell Shield.

Russia, ranked 20th in the world, lost all their games in Japan and left after losing 61-0 to Scotland in midweek.

Connor's playing career included scoring 14 points in Ospreys' 24-16 win over Australia in 2006.

The fly-half also represented Dragons after a club career taking in Abertillery, Ebbw Vale, Newport and Neath.