Premiership Rugby Cup: Sale, Harlequins, Exeter & Saracens reach semi-finals

Ben Spencer scores the second his two tries for Saracens against Harlequins

Saracens secured their place in the Premiership Rugby Cup as the best-placed runners-up with a thrilling 28-21 win over Pool B winners Harlequins.

Sarries join Quins and the other two Pool winners Sale, who topped Pool A, and Exeter, who were first in Pool C.

Sale confirmed top spot thanks to a 27-22 victory away against London Irish.

They progress as top seeds having picked up 19 points from their four games and have home advantage against Saracens, while Exeter will host Quins.

The Chiefs confirmed their place as Pool C winners with a 42-19 win against Bristol, who just missed out by finishing second in Pool B.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekends of 31 January-2 February and 7-9 February.

The final will take place at the home ground of the highest-ranked side on Sunday, 15 March.