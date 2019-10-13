Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales injury problems ease for France quarter-final

Wales centre Jonathan Davies (L) picked up a knee knock in the win over Fiji

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: Wales v France Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture Date: Sun, 20 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST

Wales coach Warren Gatland expects to have a fully fit squad to chose from for the World Cup quarter-final against France in Oita on 20 October.

This includes centre Jonathan Davies (knee) and Dan Biggar (head) who missed Sunday's 35-13 win over Uruguay that clinched top spot in Pool D.

Davies has been given the all clear following a scan, while Biggar is recovering from two head knocks in the wins over Fiji and Australia.

"We are in a good place," said Gatland.

"Talking to the medics they are hopeful that in a couple of days we will be able to get everyone fit and available for selection. The whole 31 training.

"That will be the first time we have had that out here which is really good and now it's about creating momentum."

Davies came off against Fiji after setting up a try for Josh Adams, while Biggar was the victim of a sickening collision with team-mate Liam Williams in the same game.

Wing George North should recover from an ankle injury, while centre Hadleigh Parkes picked up a shoulder knock in the final move of the match against Uruguay but says he should be fine.

"Jonathan had a scan and it came back clear which is really positive for us, initially we were a bit worried," said Gatland.

"Dan is going through his protocols and he had a scan as well. We have spoken to consultants from World Rugby about him and he has spoken to the consultant as well. They are pleased with the progress he is making so hopefully he will be fine.

"George had a slight ankle injury but he is going to be okay."

Wales top Pool D after four wins and now play unbeaten France who finished second in Pool C after their final group game against England was called off because of Typhoon Hagibis.

France have had a two-week break after victories against Argentina, Tonga and USA.

"We have a pretty good record against France, but they are a tournament team, people write them off and then they produce a performance no one expects," said Gatland.

"We know how hard it will be, they have quality individuals and seem to thrive in quarter-finals and semi-finals. It will be tough but we will thrive on that. We seem to play better against better sides.

"We cannot take for granted our recent good record against France, we have to focus on Sunday.

"They will be a little fresher than us, but we feel battle-hardened. They are undefeated like us so it should be a great match."