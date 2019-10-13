Japan coach Jamie Joseph pays tribute to those affected by Typhoon Hagibis

Japan coach Jamie Joseph congratulates his players after beating Scotland

Japan coach Jamie Joseph paid tribute to those affected by Typhoon Hagibis after his side beat Scotland to reach their first World Cup quarter-final.

The hosts overcame the Scots 28-21 to top Pool A in Yokohama, but Joseph said "some people would not be celebrating" the win after at least 23 people died.

"I really want to acknowledge the families that have lost people in the typhoon," he said.

"That really motivated our players and they wanted to play for them today."

The Brave Blossoms face South Africa in the last eight, and Joseph insists his side have "more belief" now, despite famously beating the Springboks in England four years ago.

"I think you can just look around and see how special a moment this is for our team and for this country," he added.

"I think the world has always respected Japan, but Japan have not always trusted themselves.

"Tonight we went up another level and they gave everything they possibly could. Everyone gave 150% and that is what it takes to win Test matches.

"The more we win, the more that belief will grow."