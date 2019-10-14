Rugby World Cup: England ready for Australia despite low-key start, says Ben Youngs

Ben Youngs scored his side's third try in their World Cup victory over Argentina

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: England v Australia Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England are not "undercooked" for their World Cup quarter-final with Australia, according to scrum-half Ben Youngs.

The 2003 champions won all three group games to finish top of Pool C, but their final match against France was cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis.

It means Argentina, who had 14 men for an hour, are the only tier one side England have played, but Youngs says they are in "exactly the right spot".

"We have things we haven't had to use yet," he said.

"To be honest, we haven't shown a huge amount in any of our games. Against the USA and Tonga, we kept it fairly low key in terms of what we wanted to show.

"Against Argentina, we showed a bit more from the playbook.

"We will be ready to go."

'We cannot rely on what has happened before'

Head coach Eddie Jones will be chasing a seventh straight win over his native Australia since taking taking charge of England when the sides meet on Saturday.

But Youngs says his team-mates cannot "rely on what has happened before" because it will "not be enough" against an unpredictable Australia team.

The Wallabies knocked hosts England out in the pool stages of the 2015 World Cup with a convincing 33-13 victory at Twickenham, and the Leicester scrum-half says it was a game "where Australia came up with a play we had never seen before".

But he predicted Australia's style would also work in England's favour.

"I like the way they play with their attacking mindset, and off the back of that, you always get chances," said Youngs.

Youngs is one of only four players in England's 31-man squad to have played in a World Cup quarter-final - the 19-12 defeat by France eight years ago.

"I was thinking the other day that, at that stage, France were deemed to be in turmoil," said Youngs.

"My experience is that you can't read into what happens in the past; it's just about that 80 minutes."