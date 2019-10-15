Rugby World Cup: Wales are driven by 2011 Les Bleus pain

Stephen Jones, shown here in the aftermath of the 2011 France defeat. is Wales' second highest points scorer behind Neil Jenkins

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: Wales v France Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture Date: Sunday, 20 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales will be driven by the pain of their 2011 World Cup semi-final loss to France when they face Les Bleus in Sunday's quarter-final.

That is according to backs coach Stephen Jones, who missed a conversion in that 9-8 defeat in New Zealand.

The game is best remembered for then-Wales captain Sam Warburton's red card, which compounded the Welsh sense of injustice in the agonising defeat.

"It's great fuel to drive you forward to achieve your goals," said Jones.

"It was a tight game. Even when we were down to 14, we battled hard and it still could have gone either way.

"This is a different group of players, some were involved that day but the vast majority weren't. You look at the recent games against France and the boys have had some good success."

Wales have transformed their fortunes against France in recent years.

During his playing career, Jones lost nine of his 12 matches against Les Bleus but the current Welsh team have won seven of their past eight encounters.

The two sides will meet again in Oita on Sunday, for just the second time at a World Cup.

Along with Japan, Wales are one of only two sides in the competition who won all four of their pool matches, whereas France were among the teams to have a game cancelled as a result of Typhoon Hagibis.

That means France will have prepared for Sunday's match with two weeks' rest, while Wales will be battle-hardened after a physically demanding pool stage.

Centre Jonathan Davies, fly-half Dan Biggar and wing George North all sustained injuries during last Wednesday's win over Fiji but all three have returned to training and will be fit to face France.

"We're in a great position," said Jones.

"The medical team have done a fantastic job on our players. From a squad selection, it's brilliant.

"You want a full complement. You look at those players, huge experience, great skillset, Jon has a physical threat and you saw what he did with that last line-break just before he got injured [against Fiji]. Wonderful offload as well.

"It's vital we have everyone fit and healthy."

One of the Wales squad's mantras in Japan is that they are now 240 minutes away from glory, a first World Cup triumph.

The furthest they have reached is the semi-finals, losing to New Zealand in 1987 and France in 2011.

France have been runners-up on three occasions - 1987, 1999 and 2011 - and although they have struggled to reproduce their sparkling rugby of bygone eras during this tournament, Jones is wary of the threat they will pose.

"A very physical outfit, wonderful athletes," the former British and Irish Lions fly-half said of Les Bleus.

"They have a great pool of players to choose from, they are great athletes, very unpredictable who enjoy the broken field.

"If we are loose and turn ball over easily, then they are in their element and are very, very dangerous.

"I think we've won seven of the last eight games, which is great from our perspective. But we know the challenge on Sunday - opposition we respect and rightly so because of the talent of player they have.

"It's about us getting our house in order and making sure we nail our roles and responsibilities."