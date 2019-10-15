Rugby World Cup: Aki can still aid Ireland despite suspension - Easterby

Aki was dismissed in the 29th minute of Ireland's win over Samoa for a tackle direct to the head of UJ Seuteni

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: New Zealand v Ireland Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Bundee Aki will remain a "big part" of Ireland's World Cup quarter-final preparations despite being set to miss the game against New Zealand through suspension says coach Simon Easterby.

Aki was handed a three-game ban following his red card in Ireland's final Pool A fixture against Samoa.

Ireland have 48 hours to appeal the decision once they receive the written report of the hearing on Tuesday.

"We're disappointed because Bundee is a big part of this squad," said Easterby.

"Disappointed for him because he's nowhere near a dirty player."

Aki trained with the squad in Tokyo Bay and will stay with the team as they prepare to meet the reigning world champions.

The 29-year-old was dismissed in the 29th minute of Ireland's 47-5 win in Fukuoka for a tackle direct to the head of UJ Seuteni.

The Connacht centre has been a near constant fixture of Ireland's midfield since his debut in November 2017, making 23 appearances.

"He was pretty upset about the decision and rightfully so," added forwards coach Easterby.

"He is a good trainer anyway but I think he will be focused on trying to prepare the lads in the best way possible for the game on Saturday.

"There is no better man for knowing how the Kiwi's work and how they might be approaching this."

'Not sitting in his room with his head in his hands'

As it stands Aki is the only player from Ireland's 31-man squad unavailable Saturday's game.

His suspension settles arguably the toughest selection decision that head coach Joe Schmidt would have had to make, with Leinster duo Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw likely to renew their partnership having not started in Ireland's midfield together since the second Test of their 2018 summer tour in Australia.

Chris Farrell is set to be named among the replacements with Aki forced to watch on from the stands.

"He was training (on Tuesday) and trained well, put everyone under pressure and kept working towards the greater good of the team," said prop Cian Healy.

"That's what you want from a scenario like that.

"He's not sitting in his room with his head between his hands, he's working hard for the team to go forward."