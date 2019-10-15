Rugby World Cup: New Zealand game 'a different kettle of fish' - Healy

Cian Healy played in Ireland's win over the All Blacks in Dublin last November

Defeat in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand could herald the end of a golden era in Irish rugby.

Prop Cian Healy concedes that, with head coach Joe Schmidt and skipper Rory Best leaving after the tournament, the match in Tokyo really is 'do or die'.

The All Blacks are undefeated in their last 17 World Cup games, last losing to France in the quarter-finals in 2007.

"I think everyone understands the position we are in and the opportunity of what we have to do," said Healy.

"That is going to pose big challenges to the coaches to pick that team, because everyone has put their hand up and wants to be involved."

Despite Ireland's recent successes against New Zealand, winning two of the last three meetings, the All Blacks will go into the contest as clear favourites having played some imperious rugby on their way to topping Pool B.

Meanwhile Ireland endured a more turbulent time in the group stage with inconsistent performances doing little to answer questions over their ability to consistently perform near their peak.

Ireland first beat the All Blacks in 2016 with a historic victory in Chicago

Although they struggled against Japan and failed to impress against Russia, there were strong Irish performances versus Scotland and Samoa that offered signs of a squad capable of mixing it with any team in the world.

"We've got some new stuff that we haven't done before," teased Healy on Tuesday.

"It's up to them to figure it out."

Leinster prop Healy also dismissed the idea that Ireland's recent successes against New Zealand would give his side an edge going into Saturday's game.

In 2016 Ireland recorded their first win over the All Blacks with a memorable display in Chicago before defeating them on home soil last November.

"It's going to be a different kettle of fish at a World Cup," Healy said.

"They've gone the whole way a couple of times and we haven't, so it's a huge challenge to us and we're looking forward to it.

"I don't look back on any of them (past wins), they're gone for me now and none of them have been at a World Cup, so they don't matter an awful lot."