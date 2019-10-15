Liam Williams: Wales full-back confident of Rugby World Cup success

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales Backs Coach Stephen Jones on the French defeat in 2011 as fuel for Wales

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: Wales v France Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture Date: Sunday, 20 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

If anybody epitomises the calming confidence within the Wales squad it is full-back Liam Williams.

After all the Saracens back has already won Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership and a Grand Slam in 2019.

Now there is only one thing left to achieve on his glittering CV for this calendar year.

And Williams is not scared to predict what he thinks unbeaten Wales can achieve in the next two weeks as they prepare to face France in the quarter-finals after already winning four games to top Pool D.

"There's only one thing we think we can do and that is win it (the World Cup)," said Williams.

"Four wins from four games so far has been good and exactly what we aimed for at the start of the campaign.

"It doesn't mean anything unless we beat France on the weekend.

"I wouldn't say we've got the easy route to the World Cup but we've got France next and we need to beat them to be looking at the bigger picture. I then think we can go on and win it."

Previous Welsh sides and individual players would have been unwilling to make such bold statements. This Warren Gatland squad are not afraid to back themselves

Williams says that confidence has come from the last 18 months which has resulted in Six Nations success and a record 14-match unbeaten run.

Wales' 14th consecutive victory was against Ireland in March 2019 which secured a Six Nations Grand Slam

"Over the past 18 months we've won the Six Nations and we've been away on a couple of these camps and it has all brought us into one huge team," said Williams.

"That has been great for Wales and hopefully it is going to put us in good stead."

The belief has been instilled by the departing Gatland who is aiming to finish his 12-year reign as Wales coach with global glory.

"Warren doesn't really switch much," said Williams.

"He's just himself and gives us a lot of energy.

"We'll have a laugh and a joke but when it comes down to working we'll work."

Williams has played a pivotal part in the Welsh renaissance of the last two years and has erased some of the hot-headed traits that affected him earlier in his international career.

Media playback is not supported on this device Gareth Davies on Wales winning for Gatland

The 28-year-old is now one of the establishment with 61 Wales caps and three British and Irish Lions Tests to his name and having become an integral member of the all-conquering Saracens side.

"Maybe I've matured a bit, I'm not sure," said Williams.

"With age I guess and a bit of experience of playing outside Wales and with different people.

"I was with Scarlets for six years and leaving Wales to go and play up in London was great.

"That has taught me a lot about myself on and off the rugby pitch."

Williams has not lost his combative nature though and has excelled in this World Cup despite being the victim of some hefty tackles against Fiji and Australia.

The former Scarlet has also been responsible for some "friendly fire" during the tournament with his main victim being Dan Biggar.

First Williams collided with Biggar during the first game against Georgia while celebrating the opening Jonathan Davies try.

It was an accidental slight head butt to Biggar's chin as both players embraced the Wales centre.

Biggar was later to leave the field in the first half after failing a head injury assessment following his tackle on Samu Kerevi.

More spectacularly and worryingly was Williams and Biggar colliding in mid-air while both were attempting to catch a high ball with the Wales fly-half coming off second best.

Biggar again left the field with a head injury concern but is set to be passed fit to face France.

"It was just that the ball was in the middle of the two of us and he is not one to back out," said Williams.

"So I went up for it and unfortunately caught him on the way down. Well in the air and on the way down!

"He said after the World Cup it is his turn to knock me out!"

Biggar and Williams will be crucial components against a French side that Wales have dominated in the last eight years.

Gatland has had the upper hand against France with Wales winning seven of their last eight matches since the infamous 2011 World Cup semi-final defeat in Auckland.

"They are a great team," said Williams.

"They have got some old heads and experience in their team and have been playing well in this World Cup.

"This is the biggest one and the game that matters."