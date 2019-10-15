Rugby World Cup: Can you name England XV to play Australia in 2015?

It was the game that effectively cost Stuart Lancaster his job as England coach

Rugby World Cup quarter-final: England v Australia Venue: Oita Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and online with text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England and Australia are set to renew their rivalry for a place in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

The old foes have met six times in the history of competition, with both sides winning three matches each.

The Wallabies went some way to avenging their 2003 final defeat on home soil when they knocked England out of their own tournament at Twickenham in 2015.

But can you remember the England XV who started that match four years ago? You've only got three minutes, so be quick!