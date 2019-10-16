Rugby World Cup: Rob Herring replaces injured Sean Cronin in Ireland squad

Rob Herring has made seven appearances for Ireland since making his debut in 2014

Ulster hooker Rob Herring has been called into Ireland's World Cup squad in place of the injured Sean Cronin.

Leinster forward Cronin has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup.

Ireland captain Rory Best will start against defending champions New Zealand in Saturday's quarter-final in Tokyo with Niall Scannell now vying with Herring for a place on the bench.

Herring is the second player to join up with the Irish squad during the tournament, along with Jordi Murphy.

The Ulster back row forward replaced Leinster's Jack Conan, who sustained a foot injury in training more than two weeks ago.