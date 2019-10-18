Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins

Exeter Chiefs sold Tom Lawday to stay under the Premiership's salary cap

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter give first Premiership starts to Tom Hendrickson and new signings Jannes Kirsten and Jacques Vermeulen.

They make one change from their Premiership Rugby Cup win last weekend, as Dave Ewers (eye) misses out.

Harlequins back row Tom Lawday is one of six to make their league debuts.

Paul Gustard is without the injured Danny Care, Vereniki Goneva and Michele Campagnaro for the visit to Sandy Park, while Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler are at the World Cup with England.

Last year's runners-up Exeter have Ollie Devoto and Alex Cuthbert sidelined, while Henry Slade is on international duty in Japan and Stuart Hogg is yet to return after Scotland were knocked out of the tournament.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"They gave us two real tough fixtures last season, winning at their place and we won here, but they were tough, competitive fixtures for the full 80 minutes.

"We started last season pretty well against Leicester, but the scoreline probably hides the reality of that game in that it was very close for three quarters of the game and that's the important thing for us to remember on Saturday,

"Both teams want to start with a win, of course they do, but the game probably isn't going to be decided one way or the other for quite a long period of the 80 minutes.

"It's going to come down to who works the hardest the longest and sticks at what they do the best."

Exeter Chiefs: Bodilly; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Hendrickson, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Dennis, J Hill, Kirsten, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Street, Lonsdale, Kvesic, Maunder, Steenson, S Hill.

Harlequins: Brown; Murley, Marchant, Tapuai, Ibitoye; Smith, Landajo; Garcia Botta, Baldwin, Collier, Symons, Lewies, Robshaw (capt), Evans, Lawday.

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Kerrod, Young, Dombrandt, Mulchrone, Lang, Morris.