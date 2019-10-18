Premiership: Sale Sharks v Gloucester

Marland Yarde has already featured for Sale Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup this month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Brothers Rob, Dan and Jean-Luc du Preez start a Premiership game together for the first time as Sale Sharks open their campaign against Gloucester.

England wing Marland Yarde is named among the Sale replacements after a year out with a serious knee injury.

Prop Jamal-Ford Robinson and scrum-half Joe Simpson make their first league starts for the Cherry and Whites.

Gloucester, who have Danny Cipriani at fly-half, could also give a Premiership debut to Corne Fourie off the bench.

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; Ashton, James, Redpath, McGuigan; R Du Preez, Cliff; Harrison, Van der Merwe, Cooper-Woolley, Beaumont, J Du Preez, Ross, Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacement: Webber, Oosthuizen, John, Phillips, Evans, Papier, Van Rensburg, Yarde.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Simpson; Rapava Ruskin, Marais, Ford-Robinson, Slater (capt), Grobler, Ludlow, Kriel, Ackermann.

Replacements: Fourie, Hohneck, Balmain, Clarke, Hinkley, Chapman, Evans, Banahan.