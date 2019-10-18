Premiership: Saracens v Northampton Saints
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Alex Goode will captain champions Saracens from fly-half in their Premiership opener against Northampton.
Sarries have named 11 academy graduates in their starting XV, and give a first league start to hooker Kapeli Pifeleti, while USA's Titi Lamositele is back after their World Cup campaign.
Centre Rory Hutchinson starts for Saints, having been a notable omission from Scotland's World Cup squad.
Forward David Ribbans is set to make his 50th appearance for the club.
Mark McCall's Saracens are bidding to win a third successive Premiership crown, having beaten Exeter Chiefs in each of the past two finals at Twickenham.
Saracens: Gallagher; Segun, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Goode (capt), Spencer; Adams-Hale, Pifeleti, Lamositele, Skelton, Isiekwe, Clark, Earl, Wray.
Replacements: Gray, Barrington, Wainwright, Kpoku, Hunter-Hill, Whiteley, Manu Vunipola, Obatoyinbo.
Northampton Saints: Furbank; Collins, Dingwell, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Taylor; Waller (capt), Fish, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Coles, Tonks, Wood.
Replacements: Van Vuuren, Van Wyk, Painter, Bean, Eadie, Tupai, Symons, Sleightholme.
- Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here
- For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.