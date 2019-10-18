Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Leicester Tigers

Ashley Beck (left) will line up alongside Ryan Mills at centre for his first Premiership start in a year following a broken leg

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester start the new Premiership season being led out by a new skipper Marco Mama for the visit of Leicester.

Club captain GJ van Velze only makes the bench, but winger Melani Nanai and prop Conor Carey make their Premiership debuts and centre Ashley Beck is fit.

Leicester's new-look side includes three Premiership debutants, while 10 of the 23 came through their academy.

South African EW Viljoen, flanker Hanro Liebenberg and stand-off Noel Reid and all make a first league start.

Two more potential Premiership debutants, prop Nephi Leatigaga and back-rower Jordan Coghlan, are on the bench, while Calum Green makes his first Premiership appearance since his return this summer.

Leicester, captained by Tom Youngs, are missing their six England World Cup players - Ben Youngs, George Ford, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Dan Cole and Ellis Genge - as well as Tongan forward Sione Kalamafoni.

Warriors, who did the league double over Leicester last season, are without 10 players because of injury or illness and are also still missing their two World Cup players, Samoa wing Ed Fidow and USA hooker Joe Taufete'e.

But Welshman Beck makes his first Premiership appearance in over a year since breaking his leg in the opening minutes of the European Challenge Cup win over Stade Francais in Paris - just four games into his Warriors career - and South Africa Francois Venter is on the bench following his calf injury.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Beck, Mills, Nanai; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Annett, Carey, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Mama (capt), Du Preez.

Replacements: Miller, Waller, Palframan, Fatialofa, Van Velze, Kitto, Lance, Venter.

Leicester Tigers: Worth; Thompstone, Viljoen, Eastmond, Holmes; Reid, White; Bateman, Youngs (capt), Heyes, Spencer, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Thompson.

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Leatigaga, Wells, Coghlan, Harrison, Hardwick, Olowofela.