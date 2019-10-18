Premiership: Wasps v London Irish

Malakai Fekitoa signed for Wasps from French Top 14 side Toulon in January

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 20 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps have All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa making his Premiership debut as they start the new league campaign at home to promoted London Irish.

Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Sam Wolstenholme, Jacob Umaga and Thibaud Flament could all make debuts from the bench, while winger Marcus Watson makes his 50th Premiership appearance.

Irish play their first game in the top flight since May 2018.

They have just five survivors from that 63-19 defeat at Bath.

Winger Ben Loader, scrum-half Scott Steele flanker Blair Cowan, prop Ollie Hoskins and captain Franco Van der Merwe all started on that occasion.

Stephen Myler, who was making his final Premiership appearance for Northampton that day prior to his summer move to the Exiles, is on the Irish bench.

Myler is the third-highest points scorer in the Premiership's 32-year history with 1,633.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"Irish will chuck everything at us. We're going to have to be on our mettle. They will have been looking forward to this from the day they went down.

"They will want to show everyone they're a Premiership team and have the right to be there. They have a decent pack of forwards, good defence and threats around the park.

"But I believe it's more about us than them. We respect them and we know how tough it's going to be. But, if we play to our potential, we will win. We have to get consistency of performance for 80 minutes."

London Irish assistant coach Declan Danaher told BBC South Today:

"It's going to be a massive challenge going away to the Ricoh Arena, but we know the task that's in front of us and they will be full of confidence after beating Worcester last week.

"We've used the Premiership Cup campaign as a platform to build week on week. We know we need to improve on both in defence and attack.

"We know we've got another level to step up to and that's the challenge that awaits us."

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Sopoaga, Robson (capt); Zhvania, Taylor, Brookes, Gaskell, Matthews, Shields, Willis, Vailanu.

Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Flament, Carr, Wolstenholme, Umaga, de Jongh.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Steele; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, van der Merwe (capt), Botha, Rogerson, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: McMillan, Elrington, Chawatama, Nott, Gilsenan, Meehan, Myler, Williams.