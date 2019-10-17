Rugby World Cup: England v Australia - Jordan Petaia to start

Petaia's only Test appearances have come in the pool stage wins over Uruguay and Georgia

Rugby World Cup quarter-final: England v Australia Venue: Oita Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and online with text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Teenager Jordan Petaia will play as a centre for Australia for the first time in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against England.

The 19-year-old, who will win his third Test cap after previously featuring on the wing, partners Queensland Reds team-mate Samu Kerevi in midfield.

Will Genia is preferred to Nic White at scrum-half while David Pocock and Michael Hooper are in the back row.

Kurtley Beale has passed concussion protocols to start at full-back.

"I'm just a believer. Call me a sucker. I believe in my lads," said coach Michael Cheika on Monday.

"I know there are other people who won't give us much of a chance but I believe that when you believe in yourself you are much closer to being able to create history."

'He will definitely be a threat'

Petaia embraces his father in the dressing room after winning his first cap against Uruguay

Petaia will line up opposite Henry Slade after England coach Eddie Jones recalled the Exeter man to make his first start since June following a knee injury.

"He is a very good player. I have seen bits of his game," Slade said of Petaia on Thursday.

"He is a strong lad, good footwork and is strong in the outside channels so we know he will definitely be a threat we have got to stop."

Petaia only made his Australia debut in the pool-stage win over Uruguay, scoring a try before being replaced at half-time.

He followed that appearance with almost an hour of action in the 27-8 success over Georgia.

Petaia is experienced at the elite level having played only 13 Super Rugby games after a knee injury brought an early end to his involvement in the Reds' 2019 campaign.

Australia knocked England out of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, inflicting a 33-13 defeat in the team's pool-stage meeting.

However England have won all six subsequent meetings and can reflect on victories in the last eight of the 2007 tournament and in the 2003 final.

Australia team to face England: Beale; Hodge, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Lealiifano, Genia; Alaalatoa, Latu, Sio; Arnold, Rodda; Naisarani, Hooper (c), Pocock.

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Tupou, Coleman, Salakaia-Loto, White, To'omua, O'Connor.